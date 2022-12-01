It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York.

2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!

Larry the Cable guy is simply one of those guys everybody loves. From his laugh-out-loud jokes at his live comedy shows to his spot-on role as the voice of Mater in the Disney Cars movies, Larry can simply make anyone at any age laugh. And now one of the legendary pillars of redneck comedy is coming back to Upstate New York for a couple of performances.

Larry The Cable Guy Announces 2 Upstate NY Performances

Larry the Cable Guy will bring his unique brand of humor to del lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo for 2 shows on the night of Saturday, March 4th at 7 pm and 9:30p pm. del lago is located in Waterloo in the Finger Lakes region and is about 3 hours from Albany and is a great destination for an overnight trip for a show and maybe a little bit of gambling! They always have a great schedule of live music and comedy shows on tap.

Both shows will go on sale Friday, December 2nd here.

