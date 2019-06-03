Mattydale Man Killed After Car Crashes Into His Living Room

A Mattydale man is dead after a car crashed into his home.

State Police in North Syracuse responded to the scene at 202 Mohawk Drive in Salina Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say, 58-year-old Bryan Walters was driving south on Plymouth Avenue South when he drove through two stop signs and crashed into the front of the home on Mohawk Drive.

The car finally came to rest inside the entirety of the home structure.

The homeowner, 71-year-old Eugene Addison was found pinned underneath the vehicle in the living room area of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was treated for what is believed to be an unknown medical condition prior to the crash.