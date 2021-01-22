Travel could be tricky in central and upstate New York. The National Weather Service has issued weather advisories and Lake Effect Snow warnings for a storm that could bring snow squalls with near white out conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1pm Friday through 1pm Saturday for Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

Lake effect snow will be in Northern Oneida County until this afternoon. The snow then shifts further south across much of Central New York Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. However, On Friday: scattered snow squalls may stretch all the way down as far south as the Twin Tiers. "Within a snow squall, total snow may only be about an inch or even less, but it can come very quickly with near white-out conditions."

The National Weather Service predicts 4 to 8 inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts over the hills.

Travel could be very difficult. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties

A Lake Effect Snow Warning remains in effect until 7pm Friday.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snow bands. Snowfall rates between one and two inches per hour at times are possible.

Oswego, Jefferson and Lewis Counties

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued until 1pm Friday. 5 to 10 inches of snow is predicted across the Tug Hill Plateau. Heavy snow will impact Interstate 81 from Parish to Adams.

Temperatures will be the coldest of the season on Saturday. Highs will be in the teens during the day but the wind chill will make it feel like -3.

