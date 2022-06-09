Police are releasing information about an arrest that took place in May. A man from Essex County, Massachusetts is under arrest after he allegedly fired shots at a camp in Lewis County, New York.

The New York State Police says that an argument started at a seasonal home in Constableville, New York when 48-year-old Robert C. LeBlanc was visiting the camp. Three other people were involved when LeBlanc allegedly got upset, pulled out a gun, and, police say, "fired three shot at the residence."

In a written release the NYSP says that LeBlanc "also stabbed and deflated the vehicle tires of the other guests at the camp."

No physical injuries were reported during the incident. LeBlanc, who is from Groveland, Massachusetts, was arrested on May 28, 2022 without any additional incidents taking place.

LeBlanc now faces the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (Class D felony)

two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Menacing in the Second Degree (Class A misdemeanor)

three counts of Possession of a Large Ammunition Feeding Device (Class A misdemeanor)

He was arraigned in the New Bremen Town Court and the NYSP says that bail was set at $2,000. LeBlanc was released after paying the bail and was scheduled to answer te charges in court at a later date.

New Bremen Town Court Photo Credit: Google (image captured November 2016) via Google Maps (June 2022)

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

