Broken Leg and Near Drowning Lead to NYS Ranger Rescues! Be Safe!

Outdoor activities around New York State can be fun and adventurous year round but always need to be approached with caution and planning, no matter what the season.

Within the last 10 days New York State Forest Rangers have had their training put to the test in a variety of ways near the Capital Region. From a near drowning to a hiker rescue and a dirt bike accident officials have been busy!

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Forest Rangers respond to calls regarding injured, lost and missing hikers nearly every day. The goal is to keep each mission a rescue rather than a recovery. Here are 3 incidents our Rangers handled recently.

Hunter, NY - If you haven't hear, Kaaterskill Falls can be as dangerous as it is beautiful if you aren't paying attention. On Memorial Day, Forest Rangers got a call regarding a near drowning at Fawn's Leap. Allegedly a 25-year-old from New Jersey went swimming. Problem is, this individual doesn't know how to swim! After going under water he became unresponsive. Friends performed CPR and the man regained consciousness. Rangers got him to safety and eventually flown to Albany Medical Center.

Denning, NY - Another Memorial Day Weekend situation, this time in Ulster County. Forest Rangers responded to a lost hiker in the area of Peekamoose Trail in Sundown Wild Forest. This individual was with a group but got separated. 6 hours later he was located about 1 mile from the trailhead.

Warwarsing, NY - Also in Ulster County on Memorial Day Weekend. This individual from Kingston, NY was out riding his dirt bike. No big deal right? Well he allegedly crashed the bike, breaking his leg. A 50-year-old from Kingston had suffered a broken leg. Rangers got him on an UTV and then off to the hospital. The man was issued several tickets for unlawful operation of motor vehicles in the Forest Preserve.

