Marvel is seeking a Latino actor for an upcoming Halloween-themed project, as reported by TheWrap on Thursday afternoon. While details surrounding the special are shrouded in mystery, we do know that the finished product will premiere on Disney+. According to TheWrap, “The studio is looking for Latino male in his 30s to star in the Halloween Special, which is eyeing to begin production in early 2022.”

That doesn't give us a lot to work with in terms of a potential plot, but TheWrap’s sources speculate that the project will be inspired by “Werewolf by Night,” a name applied to two fictional characters in the Marvel comics. The first is Jack Russell, who first appeared in a 1972 issue of Marvel Spotlight. The second is Jake Gomez, a member of the Hopi Native American tribe, who first appeared last year in Werewolf By Night (Vol. 3) #1.

Both incarnations of the character are connected to the concept of lycanthropy, or the supernatural transformation of a human being into a wolf. Jack Russell is a descendant of a mystically-altered offshoot of humans known as Lycanthropes, and eventually becomes capable of transforming into a wolf without a full moon while still retaining his intellect. Gomez, on the other hand, is cursed with lycanthropy along with the rest of his family.

It's not clear whether the Halloween Special will draw from one of these stories over the other. Or, it could borrow elements from both, or come up with something brand new. Hopefully, we'll get more details in the coming months as Marvel pins its next lead actor.