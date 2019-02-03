Number one on my personal list of the most anticipated movies of 2019 has to be Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , Quentin Tarantino ’s definitive statement on Los Angeles in the late 1960s. Sony has previously released a few shots of stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie in costume for the film, but Vanity Fair now has the first real preview photos of the movie. And they look terrific.

Here’s Pitt in costume as Cliff Booth, stunt man to actor Rick Dalton, played by DiCaprio:

Here’s DiCaprio as Dalton filming an episode of Hullabaloo , which was a real TV series of the time:

They’re both in this next picture, along with Al Pacino (!) playing Hollywood agent Marvin Schwarzs.

A few more shots here, including DiCaprio in action as Dalton, and Margot Robbie on set as Sharon Tate:

Here’s another shot of Robbie as Sharon Tate:

Here’s how Vanity Fair describes the film:

Now he’s back with a Western of a different stripe: an old-school L.A. story à la Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown, the kind of city epic only a nostalgic of Tarantino’s wit and peculiarity could attempt to really do justice. Once Upon a Time . . . in Hollywood, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a faded TV Western star and Pitt as his stunt double, is, as its sand-battered title suggests, a throwback. For Los Angeles, sure, but also for Tarantino, who, after traveling as far and wide as the Third Reich and the Shaolin Temple, is bringing it home.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26.