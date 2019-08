A West Edmeston man is recovering from injuries after a deer caused him to crash his motorcycle.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Zachary Kerwin was traveling west on Maxwell Road in the Town of Marshall when a deer ran into his path on the roadway.

Kerwin then hit the deer, crashed his motorcycle and was partially ejected.

Kerwin was transported to St. Elizabeth's for injuries to his left hip and leg.