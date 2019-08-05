VIDEO: Watch 300-Pound Bills’ Players Line Dance at Training Camp

If training camp hijinks are any indication, the Buffalo Bills are ready with all the right moves for the upcoming NFL season.

A bunch of hefty Bills' players broke out some spontaneous break-dancing and line dancing moves at training camp this week. Check out the video below and some other videos from the Buffalo Bills' Twitter feed:

Let's see Tom Brady and the rest of Bill Belichick's New England Patriots pull off these moves. Riiiight. We don't THINK so.

The Bills are training at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. They open their pre-season schedule Thursday night, August 8, against the Colts in Orchard Park. Buffalo's first regular season games are on the road September 8 and September 15 against the Jets and Giants.