Gourmet Burgers and Brews at Saranac Wednesday 8-7

Burgers & Brews at Saranac Goes Gourmet this Wednesday for the American Cancer Society, and you can bring your well-behaved dog!

Burgers & Brews returns to Saranac Brewery with Chef Michael Latreille from Michael’s Fine Food and Spirits in Waterville. Chef Latreille offers guests a choice of a specialty burger, regular burger, or a vegetarian option, as well as the choice of one of two sides. Saranac will provide the beverages.

This family-friendly event features music by ThunderWat along with raffles, corn hole, and games. Well behaved dogs on leashes are also welcome.

Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door) and include your choice of burger, side, and beverage (beer or soda). Tickets available at crowdrise.com/burgersandbrewsutica. Entry without dinner is $5. For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/burgersandbrewsUtica or contact Melanie.Francis@cancer.org.

The American Cancer Society is fighting cancer on every front; standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer.