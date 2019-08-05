Syracuse University Shoots Back to the Top of the Polls

No, not in basketball or football--although anything's possible with the successful programs run by coaches Jim Boeheim and Dino Babers.

It's Party Time once again on the hill in the 'Cuse, as Syracuse University has been voted the nation's top party school (up from fourth the past two years) for the first time since 2014. The latest ranking, by the folks at the Princeton Review, placed SU in the top 10 party schools for the eighth straight year. Factors like drug and alcohol use, attendance at intercollegiate athletic events, and hours of daily study were all taken into account. Here's where SU ranked in various category breakdowns:

Hard liquor consumption #2

Beer consumption #8

Marijuana use #19

Best college newspaper #1

Top college radio station #6

Most politically active student body #11

Strength of Greek system #18

School spirit #3 (thanks mostly to the SU hoops team and, more recently, the resurgence of SU football)

As for other Central New York colleges, Colgate University ranked 7th overall, out of 385 schools measured.