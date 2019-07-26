Say “Cheers to 21 Years” at Utica Zoo’s Brewfest

Credit: Utica Zoo

Saturday, August 3rd from 6 to 9 pm, the 21th annual Brewfest is being held on the grounds of the Utica Zoo! It's one of our favorite events of the year - with more than 110 craft beers on tap, as well as wine, hard seltzer and cider - you'll have the chance to sample some of your favorite drinks while enjoying the atmosphere of the zoo. Rain or shine, this event will be held and you don't want to miss it.

Tickets include a pint glass, beer, cider, and wine samples, food samples, admission to the zoo, live music by China Pig and Soup Bone Charlie. You can participate in a silent auction inside the zoo’s auditorium, where you can bid on and win electronics, gift certificates, lawn & garden equipment, jewelry, and more. Complimentary water and soda will be available for all attendees.

Food samples will also be available from Applebee's, Texas Roadhouse, Domino's, Celtic Harp, UNO's Pizza, and the Grapevine Restaurant!

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $40 in advance and $45 at the door

$40 in advance and $45 at the door Utica Zoo Members: $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Member tickets are only available at the Utica Zoo Gift Shop and UTICAZOO.ORG/BREW. (Members, if you are ordering online, please enter your email as the promotional code FIRST to get the member discount.)

$35 in advance and $40 at the door. Member tickets are only available at the Utica Zoo Gift Shop and UTICAZOO.ORG/BREW. (Members, if you are ordering online, please enter your email as the promotional code FIRST to get the member discount.) Designated Drivers: $25 in advance and at the door. Designated drivers will not be served alcohol at the event.

You can pick up your tickets with cash or check at 16 Stone Brewpub, Beer Belly Bob's, Beer Here, Chanatry's, Copper City Brewery, City Liquors, Gems Along the Mohawk, Marcy Discount Beverage, Saranac Brewery Shop, & Woodland Brewery. If you want to use a credit or debit card, visit UticaZoo.org/brew, Eventbrite.com, or the Utica Zoo Gift Shop.

Honestly, the list of breweries who are in attendance is quite large, there's a lot. Many are from New York too! Below is a specific list (all bold is NY breweries) and below that is the list on non-NY breweries in attendance!

16 Stone, Beak and Skiff 1911, Adirondack Brewery, Artisinal Brew Works, Blue Line Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Browns Brewing, Buried Acorn Brewing, Butternuts, Cooperstown Brewing, Copper City Brewery, Crazy Williez Brewery, Critz Farms Cider, Ellicotville Brewing, Empire Brewery, Four Mile Brewery, Fulton Chain Brewery, Genesee Brewery, Good Nature Farm Brewery, Gun Hill Brewery, Ithaca Brewery, Lake Placid Brewery, Mackjac Hard Cider, McKenzie’s Cider, Middle Ages Brewery, Mill House Brewery, Nightshift Brewery, Northway Brewing Co., Ommegang Brewery, Red Shed Brewery, Saranac, Sixpoint Brewery, Sloop Brewing Co., Southern Tier Brewery, Stoneyard Brewing, The Bronx Brewery, Three Heads Brewing, Triphammer Bierwerks,Woodland Zero Gravity Brewery

CA - 21st Amendment, AleSmith Brewery, Firestone Walker, Lagunitas, Sierra Nevada, Stone Brewing Co. CO - Boulder Brewing, Left Hand Brewery, New Belgium, Oskar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin Seltzer CT - Stoney Creek Brewery, Two Roads Brewery FL - Crook & Marker Seltzer IL - Mike’s Hard, Social Sparkling Wine, White Claw LA - Abita Brewery MA - Boston Brewing, Downeast Cider, Harpoon Brewery, Jack’s Abby, Sam Adams, Truly Hard Seltzer, Wachusettes ME - Allagash Brewing Co., Shipyard MD - Heavy Seas Brewing Co. MI - FoundersBrewing Co., New Holland Brewing NH - Smuttynose Brewing Co. OH - Brewdog, Great Lakes Brewing Co., Twisted Tea PA - Troegs Brewery VT - Long Trail, Magic Hat, Otter Creek Brewing, Switchback, Von Trapp Brewery TN - Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails, Arnold Palmer Spiked TX - Mighty Swell Brewing, Shiner Bock UT - Uinta Brewing WI - Leinenkugel Belgium - Stella Artois Canada - Collective Arts Denmark - Carlsberg Germany - Weihenstephan Mexico - Corona Refresca

Brewfest is a 21 and over event, you must have a ticket and photo ID to enter. This is very important to remember. No photo ID or ticket, no entry. Also, please note the zoo is open for regular operation from 10 am until 2 pm on the 9th - and will reopen for Brewfest at 6 pm.

All proceeds from Brewfest benefit the animals and exhibit enhancements at the Utica Zoo! Free parking is available at the Utica Zoo on a first come first served basis, with overflow parking at MVCC Payne Hall Lot and the Parkway Rec Center. Free shuttle buses will take you to and from the zoo. Attendees may be dropped off and picked up at the zoo.

The 21st Annual Brewfest is sponsored by I Love NY, Marcy Discount Beverage, McCraith Beverages, Spirit and Sanzone Distributors, Tri-Valley Beverage, Townsquare Media, E-Z Bottle and Can Return, and PERFEX.

For all of the latest information regarding Brewfest, log on to uticazoo.org/brew!

See you there!