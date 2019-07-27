The Great New York State Fair is known for crazy fair foods. This year they have created a ice cream and cotton candy burrito.

This beautiful creation is being called the Cotton Candy Roll. So what exactly is it? The Cotton Candy Roll is combined with Byrne Dairy ice cream with chocolate chips, Fruity Pebbles, and then wrapped all in cotton candy.

Here's a look at a similar creation from the Arizona State Fair:

The roll will be served at the Milky Bun stand in the Dairy Products Building. It will only cost you $5.