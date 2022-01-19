Man Collapses and Dies Near Lake George Area Lean-To! What Happened?

A Massachusetts man set out for a hike in the Adirondacks and never returned home. He didn't get lost and it wasn't too dark to find his way back. He simply didn't survive the hike. What happened?

When I was younger hiking was never a daunting task for me. I loved hitting the trail and exploring without thinking much about the challenge ahead of me. I just did it. Well, I am 55 now and the Adirondacks are no joke. Especially in the Winter months.

Get our free mobile app

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation reports of an incident that took place recently near Lake George. On Sunday January 16th a call came in around noon. Initial reports were that a hiker had collapsed. Help is on the way!

YouTube.com-ADK Woods Walker YouTube.com-ADK Woods Walker loading...

Forest Rangers were called to assist with a 58-year-old hiker who collapsed at the Five Mile Mountain lean-to. The man had been on the trail with a hiking partner when he went down. A handful of fellow hikers were nearby, including a member of Lower Adirondack Search and Rescue. With the individual down they began CPR.

While the subject was being worked on more help was on the way. Members of the Bolton Police Department and helicopter transport were dispatched to the incident. By 2:10 p.m the subject had been loaded into the helicopter. Sadly the hiker was later pronounced deceased by EMS.

According to CNYHiking.com, Five Mile Mountain is part of the Tongue Mountain Range in the Lake George Wild Forest, Southern Adirondacks. Before heading out on any trails the DEC recommends that you Hike Smart NY. Here are some tips on when to turn back:

If the weather changes for the worse

If exhaustion is setting in for any group members

If darkness is approaching

Don't push your limits!

New York Ice Castles Lake George, New York!

The Mysterious Missing Submarine Found on the Bottom of Lake George