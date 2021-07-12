Make a Splash on One of a Kind Virtual Reality Waterslide Only a Few Hours From Utica

Why simply slide down a waterslide when you can float through space or glide through the jungle on the country's first and only virtual reality waterslide, which is just a few hours away from Utica, New York.

Welcome to the future of waterpark attractions. The one-of-a-kind VR Waterslide in the United States is at The Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the Pocono Mountains. There are multiple immersive experiences, that throws you into a new realm as you ride down the waterslide. Waterslides are fun… but sliding through a jungle or floating through space is a whole new level of excitement.

VR WATERSLIDE PRICING

$14.99 for an all-day unlimited pass

This isn't the only virtual reality experience at Kalahari Resorts. The 220,000 resort is also home to the first underwater virtual reality experience in the country, along with waterslides, a wave pool with a 5-foot wave simulator for surfing, mermaid and shark lessons, and indoor and outdoor spas.

The resort is authentically African-themed, including handcrafted artwork adorning the walls, Rwandan coffee beans served throughout the resort, and souvenirs sourced from local artisan communities throughout Africa.

The resort is home to Pennsylvania’s largest indoor waterpark and also includes:

457 guest rooms

An outdoor waterpark with a huge outdoor pool, a large sundeck for relaxing, indoor/outdoor

whirlpools and a swim-up bar

30,000 sq. ft. family entertainment center with dry activities such as mini-bowling, cutting-edge arcade games, a 5-D theater, and blacklight mini golf

Spa Kalahari & Salon

100,000 sq. ft. convention center

6,000 sq. ft. of retail

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is located at 250 Kalahari Blvd in Pocono Manor, PA, only a 3-hour drive from Utica, New York. Learn more and book your vacation at Kalahariresorts.com.

