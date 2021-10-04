A Madison County man has been arrested by New York State Police after he was found to be in possession of a forged COVID-19 vaccination card.

New York State Police say their Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Marcy teamed up with the New York State Department of Health to investigate a complaint regarding an alleged false vaccination card.

State Police say the investigation began on September 27th when they were contacted by the New York State Department of Health Vaccination Complaint Investigation Team. They had subsequently been investigating the report of a false card after receiving the initial report from a company in Marcy, according to State Police.

As a result of both the investigation conducted by the State Department of Health and State Police it was determined that 24-year-old Devin Kemp of Eaton, New York presented his employer with a fraudulent vaccination card. That decision ultimately led to him being arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd degree, according to police.

From the advent of the vaccination cards, several people were concerned about the possibility of fake or falsified vaccination cards popping up. With so many events and entertainment venues requiring proof of the vaccine, there must be continued concerns about the validity of them. For instance, Syracuse University is allowing spectators to show a picture of their vaccination card accompanied by a photo ID. It is likely easy to falsify a vaccine card and take a picture of it.

Following his arrest Kemp was transported to the Oneida County Public Safety building for arraignment.

Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine in Rome, NY See what the process was like to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine at a NY Testing Site that was located in Rome, NY.

Must See: Inside The Brand New Air City Lofts at Griffiss Park in Rome View these photos from within the brand new loft-style apartments at Air City Lofts in Rome, NY

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law