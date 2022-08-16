Test Your Golfing Skills Out At This Upstate New York Mini Golf Tournament

Do you consider yourself a good golfer? How is your putt game? Put it to the test at this first ever mini golf tournament coming to Marcy New York.

The Inaugural Mini Golf Tournament at Palm Springs Mini Golf is taking place on Sunday September 18th starting at 9AM in Marcy. You'll be able to enjoy lunch by Kookie's Q and Creamery, along with a live comedian commentary throughout the entire tournament.

You could win all sorts of prizes, trophies, and more. You do have to register online, and you can do that here. Put your money where your mouth is. It could make the perfect date activity, family activity, or just an afternoon out.

Palm Springs Mini Golf in Marcy has gone through a major remodeling and renovation in the Spring of 2019. The original owner, Brian Kney, has returned to help bring back the original beauty of Palm Springs from its glory days. They originally opened in 1987.

2022 Seize the Deal Golf Card

Do you love golf other than mini golf? Well, the 2022 Seize the Deal Golf Card is a real hole-in-one of a deal for you! Now you can play a round of golf at 15 of the area's top courses for one amazing value. It's perfect for golf enthusiasts of all skill levels, and it makes a fantastic gift for friends and family alike. Don't miss this chance to hit the links for less! For $75, you're getting 15 rounds of golf! You can't beat it. Find out more online here.

