At least one Central New York area Department of Motor Vehicles Office will soon be ditching the appointment-only scheduling and will fully re-open to the public.

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville says the DMV office in Wampsville - located at 138 North Court Street - is set to re-open to the public and walk-ins on Monday, June 21, 2021.

A release from the county notes that all appointments at the Wampsville DMV booked through Friday, June 18 will still be honored, but will then re-open to walk-ins on the 21st. Hours of operation are 8:00AM - 3:00pm, Monday through Friday. The release notes the change is in response to Governor Cuomo's removal of the requirement that all local DMV office must go appointment-only.

Keville says the Wampsville office will still offer a drop box and pick up service. Additionally, the change allowing walk-ins only applies to Madison County residents. Out of county motorists still must schedule an appointment for the Wampsville office.

Meanwhile, a date to return to normal operation in Oneida County has not yet been made public. And, one of the county's DMV offices will actually be totally shutdown for the entire month of June.

Via OCgov.net/DMV:

All scheduled appointments at Rome DMV for the month of June will be contacted by Utica DMV staff to reschedule. The locked drop box and/or mail are still available for this office, please mail to Rome DMV, 301 W Dominick Street, Rome NY 13440. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Rome office is schedule to re-open in July 1, the site said.

DMV offices across New York State were shutdown in March of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Motorists were encouraged to conduct any necessary business online through the state office. Later, local offices were allowed to open, but on an appointment only basis. Many who went online to book appointments at their local often found a two-to-three month wait, or more, to renew license, registrations and other typical DMV business.