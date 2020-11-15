Oneida High School Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

The hits just keep on coming for local schools and their administration. Oneida High School is the latest to go virtual early this week due to a positive COVID-19 case.

In a letter to parents issued Sunday, Principal Kevin Healy announced to parents the plan to go to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday. In the letter he writes, "I learned today that one of our Oneida High School students has tested positive for COVID-19." Healy went on to write, "The District has been working cooperatively with the Madison County Departments of Health and contact tracing is on-going.

The notification of the positive case prompted the high school to closed its building both Monday and Tuesday. In addition to the switch to remote learning on those days, all after school and extra-curricular events will be cancelled. That will be the case as long as the building remains closed. Healy also wants any OHS students participating in a BOCES program to not attend.

School officials reminded parents that they will continue to keep them updated on any and all cases. They will also continue to keep the school community aware of any changes to class schedules and will use email notifications to do so. Healy concluded his letter by letting the school community know that everything that can be done is being done to ensure the safety of students and staff. Oneida High School is one of many schools, including New Hartford, forced to make a change to start another week in the midst of this pandemic.