You do not have to be a resident of Madison County to take advantage of one of several remaining vaccination clinic appointments being offered by the Department of Health.

Officials with Madison County say they’ve received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will have appointments available today through Wednesday at Hamilton Hall on the SUNY Morrisville campus.

The appointment times are now available for anyone who is eligible in the eyes of New York State. If you sign up for a vaccine injection, you must bring verification of eligibility. Those who are not eligible WILL be turned away.

For more information or to make your appointment you can visit the Madison County Department of Health website or find the link on the WIBX950 mobile app.