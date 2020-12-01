Madison County Offering Mobile Testing Clinic As Numbers Increase

The Madison County Health Department has teamed up with SUNY Upstate to offer free diagnostic COVID-19 testing in the month of December.

Several dates have been planned for SUNY Upstate Medical Center to come to the county to offer nasopharyngeal diagnostic tests by appointment only. All of the testing will be done indoors and away from the harsh winter weather. As of now there are 5 dates planned for the mobile testing and each day the testing will be conducted inside the Madison County Office Building Lobby at 138 North Street in Wampsville.

The tests are slated to be conducted on the following days.

Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Monday, December 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

If you need a test or would like to have one conducted on one of those days, you are encouraged to call ahead to 315-464-2582 and select "option 2." Due to a high expected call volume you are encouraged to be patient as there may be long hold times. There is an option to leave a message, but health officials are encouraging you to remain on the line as call backs may take weeks.

Madison County Health Director Eric Faisst says, "Thank you to SUNY Upstate and Nascentia for their ongoing partnerships with Madison County to provide a weekly testing opportunity for residents."

As an added reminder, anyone arrives on site and is waiting in line to be tested MUST be wearing a face covering. As always, the Madison County Health Department is reminding you of their 3 Ws. They are "wear a cloth face covering, watch your social distancing and wash your hands." As the nation desperately waits for the arrival of a vaccine, numbers continue to surge statewide.