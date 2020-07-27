Having problems calling the Department of Motor Vehicles to make an appointment? You can now do it online.

DMV appointment scheduling has now moved online to make it easier and faster. It IS easier and faster, but just like when hair salons opened back up, you'll be waiting weeks before you can visit the DMV office.

After hearing several people complain about trying to call the DMV without much success, I chose to avoid the hassle and wait on upgrading to a real ID, something you have to visit a DMV office to do. The deadline for REAL ID enforcement was extended to October 1, 2021, so there is plenty of time.

I tried making an appointment at both the Utica and Rome offices and nothing is available before the middle of August.

To make an appointment online, first visit ocgov.net/dmv.

Choose which office:

Utica DMV

Rome DMV

Choose which service you need to scheduled an appointment for. Then pick a date and time.

DMV offices are open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.