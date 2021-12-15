Your Favorite Friends From Madagascar Are Heading To Syracuse New York

Madagascar is live and on stage and coming to Syracuse in 2022. If you're kids love the movies, they will love the live show here in Central New York.

Madagascar Live! is based on the DreamWorks film. This musical twist follows Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo from their home at New York's Central Park Zoo on an unexpected adventure to Africa. Now these native New Yorkers have to figure out how to survive the wild and discover the true meaning of the phrase "it's a jungle out there."

Brought vividly to life by imaginative sets and costumes, a brand-new stage spectacular the entire family will love, Madagascar Live, is filled with action-packed adventure, original songs that will have you dancing in the aisles, and of course, everyone's favorite hilarious, plotting penguins!

Face it, all of your favorite friends from Madagascar are out of the zoo and onto the stage on Sunday May 15th 2022 at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse. This celebration of friendship is brought to life by imaginative sets and costumes, action-packed adventure and spectacular new songs that will inspire you to move it, move it in the aisles. Get ready to go wild at Madagascar Live.

Tickets start at $35, and can be bought online.

