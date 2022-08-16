Binghamton Woman Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Afton, NY

A motorcycle crash claims the life of a Broome County woman.

The New York State Police says troopers were called to State Route 7 in Afton, New York at approximately 5:44pm on Sunday, August 14, 2022 after receiving a call from Chenango County 911 about a two-vehicle crash.

According to a written release from the NYSP, the results of a preliminary investigation revealed "that a motorcyclist was traveling west on State Route 7 when she crossed over the double yellow and struck the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee which was traveling in the opposite direction."

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 53-year-old Julie A. Lawton of Binghamton, New York. Emergency responders airlifted Lawton to Wilson Hospital where, they say, she died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

There is no word yet on what may have caused Lawton to cross the double line into the opposite lane of traffic.

At this time no other vehicles are reported to have been involved except for the Jeep Cherokee.

No other physical injuries were reported at the scene.

Witnesses, drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

According to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, there are more than 750,000 licensed motorcycle operators in New York State. The United States Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that nationally, "Motorcycle riders continue to be overrepresented in fatal traffic crashes. In 2020, 5,579 motorcyclists died."

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

