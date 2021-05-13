What started as way to throw tasty birthday parties has turned into a bakery so everyone can enjoy tasty treats in Central New York.

Cassandra Vargas opened Love Bugs Bakery, in honor of her three girls, but it's only open on Saturdays, for now. "These little love bugs of mine are the reason I am only starting one day a week," said Vargas. "I have been a stay at home mom for the past 6 years and I have to ease my way into being away from them."

Credit - Love Bugs Bakery

The idea for Love Bugs Bakery came 6 years ago when Vargas was planning her first born daughter’s birthday party. "I got a price quote from a baker and the cost of the treats alone was just too much. So I decided I would try it myself."

Over the next few years Vargas started getting really good at creating new flavors. She even perfected her chocolate chip cookie recipe since that's her husband's favorite and he was the driving force behind Vargas opening the bakery. "I genuinely enjoy baking and creating. That gave me the idea to open my own shop to share my treats with everyone else, and if I can, make my husband a stay at home dad in the process. It’s a win for everyone."

Credit - Cassandra

Everything Vargas makes is from scratch. "There's no preservatives, no boxed mix add-ins. I believe my flavors are unlike anything anyone else around here offers. You have to taste it to understand."

What you won't taste are nuts. "I am as nut free as can be. Nut products are never in the building unless I am offering it for special."

Love Bugs Bakery is currently only open on Saturdays from 10AM to 3PM in Sylvan Beach, offering chocolate chip cookies, chocolate brownies, cupcakes, muffins, cheesecake and other weekly specials. But Vargas says she is taking custom orders throughout the week. "I only take so many custom orders. I am already booked for most of May and I have some orders for June, July and September already locked in."

Credit - Cassandra

Vargas hopes to open the bakery more than just once a week and offer more than just dessert. "I will eventually offer simple breakfast to-go items like burritos and sandwiches and maybe some breakfast muffins, along with some healthier options like avocado toast."

Next year Vargas wants to offer a unique option unlike anything else in Central New York. "I also have a dessert type food truck idea. It will be a one of a kind experience that so far no one else offers. And ultimately I want to offer a weekly dinner option. A to-go/pick up type dinner option that changes weekly."

Love Bugs Bakery is located at 104 New York Highway 13 in Sylvan Beach. You can check out everything Vargas has to offer or place a custom order at Lovebugsbakery315.com. Weekly specials are posted on Facebook.

Love Bugs Bakery Serves Up Tasty Treats

