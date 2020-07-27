Take a look inside the Lake House at Sylvan Beach, now open for indoor and outdoor lakefront dining.

Check out tho Oneida Indian Nation's newest dining and gaming entertainment venue in a virtual tour in the video above. See the outdoor patio overlooking the water and the 100 slot machine game room.

Before you go, keep in mind there are several safety restrictions are in place.

Restricting access for guests traveling from any of the 31 states and two countries identified as having increased cases.

Screening of all guests and employees entering the properties. Anyone traveling from one of restricted states or countries will not be permitted to enter.

Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests and vendors, wherever feasible.

When face coverings for guests are not feasible, physical distancing and limited occupancy will be enforced.

All guests ordering alcoholic beverages must also purchase an accompanying food item with the initial drink(s).

Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter.