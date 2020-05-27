How Do People Die of COVID-19, When They Don’t Have the Virus?

Do people die because of COVID-19 even though they don't ever have the virus? The answer is yes, and Dr. Kent Hall of Mohawk Valley Hospital Systems (MVHS) calls it collateral damage.

A recent call into the the Keeler Show on WIBX revealed a death that occurred at a local store in which a woman collapsed and required medical attention. The caller told WIBX that the woman wasn't breathing and needed CPR, but, people were afraid to engage for fear that she had coronavirus. Dr. Hall calls this collateral damage from COVID-19 because in normal circumstances, people wouldn't have feared helping the woman and she m most ,likely would have survived.

Dr. Hall was also asked about the mental stress the shutdown from COVID-19 is causing on people. Listen to the complete interview below.