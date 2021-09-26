Local Food Group ‘315 Foodies’ Enter Guinness Book Of World Record Here In Little Falls

If you love local food here in Utica, Rome, and Central New York, you've probably have heard of the local group called 315 Foodies. They are now entered inside the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 315 Foodies have been advertising for months on their Facebook Group to enter the record book for the longest charcuterie board, and WKTV confirms that they did.

The original record was listed at 150 feet long but the Foodies wanted to double that and definitely break the record, and they more than doubled the previous record. The official length of the board on Sunday was 315.3 feet long.

For those that don't know what this fancy word "Charcuterie" means, it's the art of assembling meats and cheeses along with items such as fruit, nuts and crackers, and you serve them on a charcuterie board.

All of that food did not go to waste. People were able to buy tickets and sample the fine cuisine after enjoying breaking the world record. Congrats to these local trail blazers!

