Send Your Taste Buds Straight To Italy Right Here In Central New York

If you're looking to send your taste buds on a savory vacation to Italy, between now and the rest of the year, you won't need to leave Central New York.

Turning Stone's Pino Bianco is hosting what's called the "Culinary Tour Of Italy" from September through December. Each month the game plan is to feature a different region of Italy's iconic dishes each month.

Here's a look at their destinations and food that they plan on highlighting:

September- Trip To Lazio

Home to the Hercules’ Temple, Lazio is also famous for the four pasta sauces of Rome: Carbonara, Cacio E Pepe, Amatriciana and Gricia."

October- Trip To Umbria

Simplistic charm and humble history create flavorful dishes without being fussy including delicious grilled meats, salami, honey and lentils."

November- Trip To Piedmont

Warm up with the most flavorful and classic tradition-bound cooking from Piedmont. From pastas, boiled meat and red wines, you can’t go wrong."

December- Trip To Lombardy

The true tastes of Lombardy are risotto, extra virgin olive oil and panettone all thanks to the crystal clear lakes of Iseo and Como."

If you'd like to take part in any of these food themed months, you can always make a reservation online anytime. Take a look at photos highlighting each month, and learn the Chef behind the dishes:

Meet Chef Richard Skoyex

Chef Richard’s passion for Italian cuisine began at the age of 14 when we was working at a family-owned Italian restaurant in Bradenton, FL. Chef Richard moved to Upstate New York for his culinary internship and learned about Turning Stone. He has been with Turning Stone since 2012.

“Most people don't realize how large of a country Italy is and how completely different each region is from the next. From Piedmont in North Italy, offering hearty dishes influenced by French Cuisine, to Calabria on the southern tip with some of the world’s best seafood, each region has its own style.”

You can read more online here.

