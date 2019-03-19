Holland Patent Elementary Student Brings BB Gun To School

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to Holland Patent Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Maciol says, it was reported that a juvenile had brought a BB gun into school inside a back pack.

The Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer assigned to the school was on scene at the time of the discovery and deputies arrived on scene to work closely with Holland Patent School Staff.

No injuries occurred as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing. More details will be released at the completion of the investigation.