Walmart Set To End Price Matching This Spring

It looks like Walmart just made a big announcement about price matching, and not a positive one if you use to it shop a lot. They will END price matching as of May 19th 2019.

Walmart started price matching through what they called " Savings Catchers " monitor a national competitors sale. That will all end on May 19th:

Since the introduction of the program, we’ve worked hard to lower prices on thousands of everyday items across our stores, which has resulted in our prices winning the vast majority of the time when you submit receipts to Savings Catcher. This tells us that the program’s intent has been met, which was to provide you upfront with everday low prices so that you and your family can save money and live better.

If you have a Savings Catcher gift card, don't worry about it expiring. The balance of your Savings Catcher eGift Card will remain on your card until you choose to spend it. There is no time by which you need to spend your rewards.

Walmart App users will still be able to use the app to scan paper receipts for their digital records."

For more about the big change at Walmart, you can read more online .