Golf Course Opens For Social Distancing Fun

Good news for golfers and those who want to do a different kind of social distancing fun. A local golf course and driving range opening this week will have new protocols during the coronavirus outbreak. The Colonie Golf Course will open for business this week with different procedures to protect golfers from the coronavirus and still have a fun experience.

According to News 10 ABC, the Colonie Golf Course will open its driving range today (Tuesday, March 31st). There will be dividers in place to keep driving range golfers ten feet apart. Driving range buckets will be sanitized after each use. The putting green will not be open.

The golf course will open on Friday, April 3rd. The clubhouse will be closed and there will be no public restrooms available. Tee times will be extended to sixteen-minute intervals. Players will not be broken off into foursomes. You will be able to play with who you come with. There will be no flagsticks, ball washers, or rakes on the course. The holes will be raised so that if you hit the cup, you get credit for it going in the hole. There will be no golf carts available and golfers must stay six feet away from each other.

