Stunning Ranch In Lee Center Has A Price Tag You’ll Love To See

As impressive as this beautiful home in Lee Center seems, there is so much more to it than meets the eye.

Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

Take a look at this 4500 square foot, 3.73 acre ranch, located in rural Lee Center, just a short drive north of Rome and a 4 minute drive from Lake Delta. The 4 bed, 3.5 bath home itself is impressive, but wait until you see everything else on the property.

The brand new kitchen is fully equipped with sleek quartz countertops and high-end, stainless appliances. Bring your meals into the dining room, which is adjoined with a double-sided gas fireplace.

Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

How about enjoying your morning coffee in a beautiful sunroom? With it's own private French doors and a walkout brick patio, it's not a bad way to start your day!

Walk down to the lower level of the house and you'll find the guest suite. The floor is complete with its own full kitchen, living room, bedroom, walk-in closet, gym, laundry hookup and separate entrance. It's perfect for the in-laws or even a rental for additional income.

Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties Photo Credit: Amanda Reinfelds & Jeremy Ackerman - Coldwell Banker Faith Properties loading...

One of the more recent additions to the property is the dual entry pole barn. It comes with its own full bath and laundry room, making it a perfect spot to clean up before going back to the house. Inside the barn is A LOT of space, allowing you to store all of your toys, snowmobiles, trucks and even an RV.

Tour the ranch for yourself and see all there is to love. You think the property itself is perfect, wait until you hear the price. It's not as high as you'd think.

