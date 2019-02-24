Here’s How to Make Your Own Personalized Led Zeppelin Playlist

You can now create a custom Led Zeppelin Spotify playlist, complete with your name in the famous Led Zeppelin font . In fact, Jack White – an avid fan – already has .

"They are an immovable force in music," White says in a news release. "I don't trust anyone who doesn't like them."

The generator allows fans to mix and match songs from any album in the Led Zeppelin catalog, including studio and live projects as well as the more recent Jimmy Page -curated deluxe editions. The Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator then allows for custom, personalized cover art to pair with the songs – and to share with all of your friends on social media, of course.

The new Spotify partnership follows the release of Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin , a career-spanning digital album released last fall in celebration of the group's 50th anniversary. Visit the Led Zeppelin Playlist Generator site to check it out.

"Led Zeppelin x Jack White" includes 10 tracks that span original studio releases ("How Many More Times," from their debut album ) to BBC recordings ("Traveling Riverside Blues" from the expanded version of 1982's Coda ) to more recently unearthed gems like "Two Ones Are Won" from the reissue of 1976's Presence

The English group Royal Blood and Mana, a rock band from Guadalajara, have also created their own Zeppelin playlists. Other artists are expected to take part throughout the year.

