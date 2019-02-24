Kiss and Johnny Cash Immortalized in New Funko Pop! Figures

Funko has announced the newest additions to its Pop! Rocks collection, with Kiss and Johnny Cash among the artists receiving their own collectible figures.

This is the first time Cash will be immortalized in Funko Pop! form. Two likenesses of the legendary singer will be made available. One captures Cash in his Folsom Prison look, with the figure in a black suit with white shirt, holding an acoustic guitar. The other presents the Man in Black with guitar slung over the figure's back.

As for Kiss, this marks the latest collaboration between the band and toy maker. They previously worked together for a limited release of plushies . Kiss also received the Pop! Rocks treatment once before, when an initial line of Kiss figures was released in 2011. The original collectibles have been discontinued for years and now sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

The updated Kiss figures display the band's four alter-egos in their customary makeup. The Demon has his tongue out while holding a torch, the Spaceman is seen strumming an electric guitar, the Cat Man sits with arms raised behind a Kiss drum kit and the Starchild rocks out on guitar while shirtless.

Funko revealed the new collectibles at the New York Toy Fair . Release dates for the Cash and Kiss figures were not announced. Previous artists who have appeared as Pop! Rocks include Metallica , Queen , AC/DC and Rush . Despite their overwhelming popularity, the figures have not been without controversy. Guitar maker Gibson filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging the toy manufacturer infringed upon their copyrights.