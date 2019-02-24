Zepparella Launch Led Zeppelin Learning Channel

Led Zeppelin tribute band Zepparella said their new online learning channel offers the opportunity to “decode the music of Robert Plant , Jimmy Page , John Paul Jones and John Bonham .”

The band used their 14 years of experience playing Zeppelin songs live and in the studio to create the YouTube channel, which features drummer Clementine, guitarist Gretchen Mann, vocalist Anna Kristina and bassist Holly West offering personal seminars on the music and the artistic education associated with playing it.

“Last month marked the 50-year anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut album ," Menn said in a statement. "What a first proclamation from a band! It would be difficult to overstate their influence, and it endures today. I am always uncovering new treasures and ideas in my study of Jimmy Page that I can apply in my original music. We learn language imitatively, and our heroes inform our vocabulary. It’s a joy to learn and grow as musicians through absorbing the language of some of our greatest heroes. We realize we are on holy ground, and we aim to be there with the spirit of disciples.”

“The Learning Channel is an opportunity to give back a little of what this band has given to each of us," Clementine said. "Playing in Zepparella has taught me so much as a musician, and sharing what I’ve learned continues the adventure.”

The statement continued: “Few musicians know the music of Led Zeppelin as intimately and comprehensively, which means visitors to the Zepparella Learning Channel will be treated to thrilling deep dives into the artistic magic of the legendary classic-rock band.” The playlist below offers each band member’s introduction, a series overview and a series of explorations of the Zeppelin classic “When the Levee Breaks.” Further videos will be added in due course.

You can learn more about Zepparella (and find out when they are performing near you) at their official website .