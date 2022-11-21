[WATCH] Meteor Crashes To Earth and Explodes in Niagara Falls

How close was it to being a serious threat?

Get our free mobile app

At any given time on our planet, an asteroid can come tumbling to Earth. It's rare, but the mere thought of it makes us all think of movies like "Armageddon." Save us all Bruce Willis!

In reality, they almost always break up and do no damage. Almost always. Think back to these, for example:

Thankfully, this wasn't one of those kinds of events. In fact, it was predicted to happen. Though, a heads up would have been nice! It happened Saturday night over the skies of Toronto, Canada when a bright fireball lit up the night sky. It almost looks like a spaceship! As seen in this video:

It was so bright that it was seen very clearly on someone's Nest camera, as well as LOUD because the impact was heard for miles:

Ultimately, it crashed near Niagara Falls, Canada; according to reports, no one was hurt. In fact, the European Space Agency knew it was coming and clearly we're too worried about it. So, Bruce Willis, no need to suit up. PS we hope you're well!

People across the border in Western New York were dealing with a historic snowstorm over the weekend, so you may have missed the news in the US. However, if you heard a loud boom Saturday night, it likely was not thundersnow. It was actually the meteor exploding. That's how loud It was.

Did you hear or see it?