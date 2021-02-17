Lawmakers Ask Cuomo To Include ADK Bank Center In Arena Reopening

Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon are calling on Governor Cuomo to include the Adirondack Bank Center in stadium re-opening eligibility.

Cuomo recently lifted some restrictions on large arenas and stadiums that seat more than 10,000 people.

The Adirondack Bank Center seats about 4,000.

Griffo and Buttenschon say the Aud has already begun preparing plans for re-opening, including restrictive occupancy limits, face covering requirements and social distancing based on guidelines provided by the state.

"We are extremely excited to hear about the steps moving forward that reintroduce fans back into sports venues, especially at our neighboring league venue in Rochester,” said Robert Esche, President of the Utica Comets. “We would love the opportunity to show solidarity across the State of New York by accommodating 10% of patrons in our building as well.”