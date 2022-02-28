Over Winter? Stay Indoors at This Sweet Airbnb with a Movie Theater

We all know those people who really embrace the winter. They ski, they snow shoe, they ice fish, they make chainsaw ice sculptures, etc. And you know what? That's great. Really, really great. We're all very happy for those people. What fine specimens they are.

But then there are those of us who are just trying to endure winter. We just want to get through the damn thing while doing the least amount of damage to our bodies as possible. We don't snowboard, we don't snowmobile, we don't make snowmen. We self-medicate and binge-watch Netflix.

If you're part of the former group, this Airbnb in Livingston Manor, New York might be just what you're looking for. "The Zen House" features a 12-person private HD movie theater with Bose surround sound and luxury leather recliners. You and your friends could really do some damage on that HBO series you've been wanting to get into.

And when all that media consumption tires you out, you can loosen up those remote-pushing finger joints in the on-site hot tub. There's also a sauna and cold plunge pool as well. If you feel like venturing outside, you can warm up near the fire pit. There are plenty of games on site, including KanJam, ping pong, corn hole, and more. Even though we're trying to avoid the outside, we have to admit the outdoor space is pretty sweet. There are multiple grills and a smoker on site as well.

The price is $567 a night, which really isn't too bad if you book as a group and all go in together. Could be perfect for a weekend bachelorette or stag party. Just don't hog the remote.

Check out the photos of this awesome space below:

