Three for One! Waterfront Bar, Mall & Marina For Sale in Lake George

Want to own a business? How about three. A bar, mall, and marina are for sale in Lake George, New York and all it'll cost you is a mere $10 million.

King Neptunes restaurant and bar, Lake George Boat Rentals, and The Village Mall are on the market.

King Neptune's Bar & Grill has been a village staple for decades. It sits on the shore of beautiful Lake George and features 3 bars on 3 levels, plus a roof-top deck and a lake-side patio directly on the lake walk.

The Village Mall

The Village Mall features 14 retail stores and 2 restaurants on Canada Street with nearly 80 feet of prime lakefront.

Lake George Boat Rentals

Behind the Village Mall is the Lake Geroge Boat Rental. The business includes 30 rental boats and boat slips to accommodate all rental boats.

The three businesses were on the market for $11.5 million but it's been reduced to $9,999,000. The monthly mortgage would be a little over $43,000 a month.

Lake George Beach Club for Sale

If three businesses are too much for you, try owning one. The Lake George Beach Club, one of the busiest bars in one of the best locations in Upstate New York is on the market.

They say it's all about location, location, location and you can't get a much better location than this. The Beach Club is next to Shepards Park, a popular attraction for visitors. It also sits on 56 feet of lakefront and has two 70-foot docks with enough room for 8 boats to welcome all the traffic off the water.

You could be the proud owner of the busy Beach Club that is open year-round, but it's going to cost ya. The 2 story, 6,100 square foot bar, and restaurant is up for sale for $6.5 million with Hunt Real Estate, a big hike from the $1.67 million Spitalny bought it for in 2016.

Lake George Mansion Breaks Records

A stunning mansion in Upstate New York has new owners after a record-breaking sale.

The 11,000 square-foot lakeside mansion in Bolton Landing, New York sold for a record $8.35 million on April 1 and that's no joke. “It’s the single biggest sale ever on the lake,” Dan Davies of Davies-Davies & Associates Real Estate, told Foothills Business Daily.

The property was put on the market in August 2020. It was originally listed for $8.595 million. The new owners, who haven't been identified yet, bought it for about a quarter of a million less.