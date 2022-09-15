Look at This Stuff, Isn&#8217;t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That&#8217;s Sweet

Look at This Stuff, Isn’t it Neat? NY Divers Discover Collection That’s Sweet

Credit - John Pelletier

You won't believe what a pair of scuba divers found at the bottom of Lake George.

Look at this stuff, isn't it neat?
Divers discover a collection that's sweet.
Check out this trove of treasures untold.
And all of the wonders Lake George can hold.

Forget the Little Mermaid. John Pelletier and his fiance Rose have uncovered a trove of treasures at the bottom of Lake George. From statues and headstones to an old plane from the unknown, it all can be found at the bottom of the sea.

Credit - John Pelletier
Planes, Boats & Statues

John Pelletier has been diving for a little over 2 years. His fiance Rose got certified right before the pandemic shut everything down. "That first summer all the state campgrounds were closed so we didn't really get any diving in, but we've been making up for it these past 2 summers."

The duo has come across a number of interesting finds at the bottom of the lake. "There's a plane, a car, a statue, and I think a boat among other things to explore down there near Hearthstone Campground."

Credit - John Pelletier
Diver Monuments

Two monuments dedicated to a pair of divers, Paul Cornell, diver of the year in 2010, and David Ragult 'a trusted dive buddy,' are at the bottom of the lake by Hearthstone Campground. "I have no idea why these two have an underwater monument dedicated to them but I do know they must be pretty awesome to get such an honor," said Pelletier.

Credit - John Pelletier
Under the Sea

How does Pelletier know where to find all these relics? He usually talks to other divers about the places to go and explore at the bottom of the lake. "It's a feeling of accomplishment in being able to find something that you can't see above the water."

Like this old statue sitting on top of an old car tire.

Credit - John Pelletier
Diving for the Unknown

It's the unknown that keeps Pelletier and his fiance diving back down time and again. "The best feeling for me is finding something no one else knows about yet."

The couple may have discovered just that. "We found a boat that to my uneducated eye looked incredibly old. Now that was an amazing feeling. Other divers have probably already found it but not anyone that I've talked to."

Of course, the duo left their Go-Pro camera on the shore and didn't get pictures of the old boat. But they plan on heading back down to see if they can find it one more time.

Check out everything Pelletier and his fiance have discovered at the bottom of Lake George.

