Did NYS Trooper Try to Scam Walmart with Bogus Return?
A New York State Trooper is finding himself on the wrong side of a felony complaint in connection with the return of an item purchased at a big box store.
The alleged incident happened at the Walmart in Watertown on September 13 when Errol Oskay - an off duty NYS Trooper - returned a children's riding toy item, state police officials said. The store's asset protection department called State Police after discovering the item Oskay returned in the box was 'an older, much-weathered model of the riding toy inside.' officials said.
Oskay, 36, of Sackets Harbor was arrested on a felony charge of Falsifying Business Records in the first degree (class-E), and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, state police said.
The trooper was issued appearance tickets and is due to answer the charges in town of Watertown Court early next month, police said.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]