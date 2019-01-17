I am a simple man. All I really want out of a movie is Keanu Reeves fighting dudes on motorcycles with samurai swords. That’s it! Finally someone has given me what I want.

That’s John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum , whose first trailer you can watch above. Spiraling out of the events of the last Wick , Reeves’ killer assassin is now “excommunicado” after violating the sacred rules of the Continental Hotel where all the other hitmen like to hang out and drink scotch and pay for things with big gold coins. Now there’s a huge bounty on John Wick’s head, and all the other assassins are coming to collect. The “Parabellum” subtitle refers to a type of gun, and it’s also a Latin phrase that means “prepare for war.” Oh, those cheeky double meanings.

Here’s Chapter 3 ’s plot synopsis:

Still on the run following his assassination of a member of the High Table in The Continental, and with a $14 million global contract on him, John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is excommunicated from every Continental service, which forces him to fight his way out of New York City with the help of a hitwoman (Halle Berry) who still believes in his trust.

Like the first two movies, the new Wick is directed by Chad Stahelski (David Leitch co-directed the first one, but Stahelski ran solo on Chapter 2 ), and the returning cast includes Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum opens in theaters on May 17.