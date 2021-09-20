Kaitlyn Conley’s Appeal Denied By New York’s Highest Court

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says Kaitlyn Conley of Sauquoit has lost her attempt to take her case to New York’s highest court.

McNamara says in an order dated September 13, a judge denied Conley’s request to appeal her case before the New York State Court of Appeals.

After two trials, Conley was found guilty of manslaughter in November of 2017 in the 2015 poisoning death of her boss at the time, chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder..

Conley worked for Mary Yoder at Chiropractic Family Care on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. Mary Yoder, 60, died suddenly on July 22, 2015. It was later determined that the cause of death was colchicine poisoning and then in June of 2016, Conley was charged with giving her a single lethal dose of the drug and causing her death.

Yoder was also the mother of Conley’s ex-boyfriend.

Her first trial ended in a hung jury in May of 2017.

Conley was sentenced to 23 years in state prison.

The New York State Appellate Court denied Conley’s earlier appeal in March of this year.

A documentary highlighting Conley’s case was aired over the weekend on Sundance TV.

