Judas Priest Announce 2019 ‘Firepower’ North American Tour

Judas Priest will continue to tour behind Firepower , the album they put out earlier this year. Two months of North America dates were announced today, beginning in the spring of 2019.

"Metal maniacs — Judas Priest is roaring back to the USA for one more blast of Firepower !" the band said in news release . The dates promise "new first-time performances born out of Firepower , as well as fresh classic cuts across the decades from the Priest world metalsphere. Our visual stage set and light show will be scorching a unique, hot, fresh vibe — mixing in headline festivals, as well as the in-your-face venue close ups. We can't wait to reunite and reignite our maniacs ... THE PRIEST IS BACK!"

They'll start out at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on May 3 and wrap it all up on June 29 at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. Uriah Heep is set as the opening act. Public and pre-sale dates differ based on the venue, so check Judas Priest's website for full information.

The band toured behind Firepower earlier this year , both as headliners and as co-headliners with Deep Purple . Producer Andy Sneap was recruited to fill in for guitarist Glenn Tipton , whose battle with Parkinson's disease forced him kept him off the stage, except for a few cameos at various stops. Frontman Rob Halford has recently said that Sneap is committed to Judas Priest through the Firepower touring cycle, but his status beyond that is unknown.

Judas Priest 'Firepower' 2019 North American Tour Dates

5/3 – Hollywood, FL, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

5/6 – Nashville, TN, Nashville Municipal Auditorium

5/8 – Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

5/9 – Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

5/12 – Washington, DC, The Anthem

5/14-15 – Huntington, NY, The Paramount

5/16 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

5/18-19 – Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

5/22-23 -- Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

5/25 – Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

5/28-29 – Austin, TX, ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/31 – Dallas, TX, The Bomb Factory

6/1 – Little Rock, AR, First Security Amphitheater

6/3 – St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre

6/5 – Colorado Springs, CO, Broadmoor World Arena

6/8 – Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre

6/10 – Lethbridge, AB, ENMAX Centre

6/11 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

6/13 – Dawson Creek, BC, Encana Events Centre

6/14 – Prince George, BC, CN Centre

6/16 – Kelowna, BC, Prospera Place

6/17 – Abbotsford, BC, Abbotsford Centre

6/19 – Airway Heights, WA, Northern Quest Resort and Casino

6/21 – Kent, WA, Accesso Showare Center

6/22 – Portland, OR, Moda Theatre of the Clouds

6/24-25 – San Francisco, CA, Warfield Theatre

6/27 – Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater

6/29 – Las Vegas, NV, The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel





Ranking Every Judas Priest Album