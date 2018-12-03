Hot on the heels of the success of Bohemian Rhapsody , Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they will tour North America in the summer of 2019. They announced a 23-date trek, called "Rhapsody," with a brand-new production that a press release calls "as experimental and rule-defying as the hit-packed Queen back catalog."

“This is a great opportunity," Brian May said. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America! "

"We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle," Roger Taylor added.

The tour will begin on July 10 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., and conclude Aug. 23 at the Spectrum in Charlotte, N.C. Tickets go on sale beginning Dec. 7 at 10AM, and you can get full details at Live Nation's website .

Once again they're working with the production team that put together their 2017 tour -- Stufish Entertainment Architects (set design), Rob Sinclair (lights) and Sam Pattinson (video). Ric Lipson of Stufish suggested that the tour will "expand the parameters of what a live music experience can be. This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music.”

Lambert enthused, “We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!”

Queen + Adam Lambert 2019 North American Tour Dates

7/10 -- Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/12 -- Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

7/14 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

7/16 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

7/19 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

7/23 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

7/24 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/27 -- Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/28 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

7/30 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/31 -- Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

8/3 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/4 -- Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/6 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/9 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

8/10 -- St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/13 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

8/15 -- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

8/17 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

8/18 -- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

8/20 -- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

8/22 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/23 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center