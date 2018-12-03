We'll wait a little longer this week on news about "music's biggest night." Grammy organizers had initially locked in this Wednesday (Dec. 5) for the announcement of the categories for this year's event, but with former President George H.W. Bush's memorial service expected to be happening at the same scheduled time, they've decided to move the revelation of the categories to this Friday (Dec. 7).

President Bush's body arrived in Monday in Washington for a public viewing, with four days of events scheduled including Wednesday's state funeral at the National Cathedral. There will also be a private service at Bush's longtime church in Houston this Thursday.

The Recording Academy are in for competition in the spotlight this week, with the Golden Globe announcement already locked in for Thursday (Dec. 6), which made Friday the better day for the announcement.

CBS will once again host this year's event and fans can tune in to CBS This Morning and Apple Music at 8:30AM ET this Friday for the announcement of the first few categories. After that, the entire list of Grammy nominated acts will be revealed at Grammy.com at 8:45AM ET. Loudwire will also have the list of rock and metal nominees.