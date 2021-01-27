Josh Allen Surprises Rochester Couple Who Missed Playoff Game For Baby’s Birth

It was quite the exciting season for Bills fans across New York, especially once the playoffs rolled around and Governor Cuomo allowed a limited amount of season ticketholders to attend and cheer their team on in person.

Justin and Chelsea Fladd have had season tickets for years and even managed to be two of the 6,700 fans to snag tickets to the Bills' first playoff game against the Colts. But right before kickoff in Orchard Park, the Rochester couple's plans changed drastically as they rushed to the hospital.

"12 hours before game time, we actually were able to welcome in our firstborn child; We had a baby boy, Fitzgerald," Chelsea shared on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "We missed the game, but for a good reason."

Although the Fladds, now a party of three, had to cheer on their team from the hospital, their dedication and love for the Bills has not gone unnoticed. Drew Barrymore helped surprise the couple with a special video from quarterback Josh Allen, who sent well wishes to the growing family.

"I understand that you've been Bills fans and season ticketholders for a while now, and due to some circumstances, you guys weren't able to go to the game, but congratulations are in order," Allen said in the video. "Congrats to you guys for having a child. You know we really appreciate the support. Go Bills!"

The Fladds were blown away by the message from Allen, and Justin explained why Allen has done so much for Buffalo in three years beyond his efforts on the field.

"He's done a lot, not just for the Bills as a team, but him, you know, donating a bunch of money to the children's hospital where I was born, through his grandmother's name," Justin said. "What he's just done for the whole community has been absolutely amazing, so thank you Josh from the bottom of my heart. Love ya. Go Bills."

Check out the full interview with the Fladds, catch a glimpse one of the youngest Bills fans, and watch Josh Allen's special message in the video below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app