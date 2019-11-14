Joseph Girard III Named Starting PG for Syracuse

After showing a steady hand two games into the college basketball season, Jim Boeheim is making a change to his starting lineup. On what is a young team, the Syracuse head coach is turning to a freshman and New York state's all-time leading scorer in high school basketball history. Not to score necessarily, but to "stabilize" the Orange to borrow one of Boeheim's words.

After Syracuse picked up its first win of the season on Wednesday night, Boeheim announced he would be inserting Girard III into the starting point guard spot for Saturday night's home game against Seattle. The Glens Falls grad is replacing Jalen Carey who has struggled in the season's first two games.

As for Girard's production, he had five points, four rebounds and three assists in the 70-54 win over Colgate on Wednesday.