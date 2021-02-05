Tour Joe Pesci’s Mansion, Which Is Covered in Joe Pesci Posters

If you’re a huge fan of 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag and you’re interested in spending $6.5 million on a real estate investment, have we got some news for you. Actor Joe Pesci — known for his roles in the Lethal Weapon series, Home Alone, and his Oscar-winning role in Goodfellas — owns a large and impressive home in Lavallette, New Jersey, and it is for sale. The downside is if you want to live like a Pesci, you need Pesci-level money; the asking price is $6.5 million. The upside is there are pictures online, and they are spectacular.

As noted by WOBM.com, the home was built in 1990 and the furnishings still bear the distinctive stylings of “early ’90s luxury.” It’s also filled with Joe Pesci memorabilia, including posters, awards, more posters, and even a Lethal Weapon 3 pinball machine. It is a glorious temple to Joe Pesci, and also to formica. According to a Realtor.com report, the house went on the market in 2019. It was previously sold in 1994 for $850,000. But it didn’t have a home theater dedicated to Joe Pesci’s career back then.

There’s an extensive photo tour of the mansion available on Zillow. A few highlights:

You can find more information on the house on Zillow. If you buy it, please invite us over to play Lethal Weapon 3 pinball.